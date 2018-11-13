Comparing Alliance One International (AOI) & Universal (UVV)

Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) and Universal (NYSE:UVV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alliance One International and Universal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance One International 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance One International and Universal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance One International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal $2.03 billion 0.84 $105.66 million N/A N/A

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance One International.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance One International and Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance One International N/A N/A N/A Universal 5.53% 7.95% 5.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Alliance One International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Universal shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Alliance One International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Universal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Universal pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Alliance One International does not pay a dividend. Universal has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Summary

Universal beats Alliance One International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance One International Company Profile

Alliance One International, Inc. purchases, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for the manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products worldwide. It operates through North America and Other Regions segments. The company is involved in processing and selling flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are used in international brand cigarettes. It also provides agronomy services for growing leaf tobacco. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; e-liquid testing services; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke, as well as engages in the research and development growth trials with various partners for non-tobacco agriproducts production, such as vanilla and stevia. Further, it produces and sells dehydrated and juiced fruit and vegetable products, as well as provides water pipe style leaf tobacco; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

