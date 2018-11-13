Comparing Chanticleer (BURG) and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF)

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Chanticleer has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chanticleer and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer $41.43 million 0.21 -$6.79 million ($1.78) -1.33 MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.46 N/A N/A N/A

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer.

Profitability

This table compares Chanticleer and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer -15.34% -35.65% -12.83% MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chanticleer and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer 0 0 0 0 N/A MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Chanticleer shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Chanticleer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS beats Chanticleer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle. It also owns and operates 6 company-owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 8 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About MITCHELLS &BUTLERS

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

