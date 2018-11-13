Comparing GelTech Solutions (GLTC) & Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) and Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GelTech Solutions has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. GelTech Solutions does not pay a dividend. Rayonier Advanced Materials pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GelTech Solutions and Rayonier Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GelTech Solutions -335.24% N/A -166.02% Rayonier Advanced Materials 21.00% 17.33% 4.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GelTech Solutions and Rayonier Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GelTech Solutions $1.15 million 17.33 -$4.16 million N/A N/A Rayonier Advanced Materials $961.00 million 0.74 $324.96 million $0.97 14.44

Rayonier Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than GelTech Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GelTech Solutions and Rayonier Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GelTech Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.63%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than GelTech Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GelTech Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of GelTech Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials beats GelTech Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GelTech Solutions

GelTech Solutions, Inc. manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters. The company also provides FireIce, a line of asset protection products, including welding blankets, which is used during hot work by plumbers and welders. In addition, it offers Soil2O dust control products, including Soil2O dust control that control airborne particulate matter while substantially reducing water usage on traffic areas; Soil2O soil cap, a product that controls dust and erosion of non-traffic and storage areas; and Soil2O Topical and Soil2O Granular used in specialty agriculture, home and commercial landscaping, and golf course maintenance to sustain plant growth while reducing the amount of water needed for irrigation. Further, the company markets Emergency Manhole FireIce Delivery System to deliver FireIce into a manhole in the event of a fire or explosion; FireIce Home Defense Unit, a system for applying FireIce to structures to protect them from wildfires; and FireIce Shield CTP systems to protect communication towers during hot work. It markets its products through municipal and other fire equipment distributors, as well as through online and direct marketing. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, it provides finished dimensional lumber for use in the construction of residential and multi-family homes, light industrial, and commercial facilities, as well as in the home repair and remodel markets. Further, the company offers pulp and paper products, which include paperboards used for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback book or catalog covers, file folders, tags, and tickets; high-yield pulps to produce paperboard products, printing and writing papers, and various other paper grades; and newsprint, a paper grade used to print newspapers, advertising materials, and other publications. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

