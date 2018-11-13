Comparing Nortech Systems (NSYS) & Microvision (MVIS)

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nortech Systems and Microvision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $112.33 million 0.11 -$2.44 million N/A N/A Microvision $10.89 million 8.29 -$24.24 million ($0.33) -2.94

Nortech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Microvision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Microvision shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Microvision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and Microvision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -2.22% -0.56% -0.21% Microvision -126.34% -291.45% -78.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and Microvision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvision 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microvision has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 312.37%. Given Microvision’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvision is more favorable than Nortech Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvision has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nortech Systems beats Microvision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics. The company also develops a light detection and ranging engine for consumer electronic applications and automotive collision avoidance systems. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

