Comparing ProPhotonix (STKR) & Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) and Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ProPhotonix alerts:

This table compares ProPhotonix and Nova Measuring Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhotonix $16.25 million 0.32 $1.25 million N/A N/A Nova Measuring Instruments $221.99 million 2.90 $46.45 million $1.85 12.48

Nova Measuring Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than ProPhotonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of ProPhotonix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhotonix and Nova Measuring Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A Nova Measuring Instruments 19.34% 21.39% 17.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProPhotonix and Nova Measuring Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhotonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova Measuring Instruments 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.25%. Given Nova Measuring Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nova Measuring Instruments is more favorable than ProPhotonix.

Volatility and Risk

ProPhotonix has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Measuring Instruments has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments beats ProPhotonix on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users. The company also provides LED spot, area, ring, and long or short range spot lights for use in machine vision, biomedical, life sciences, fluorescence, security, curing, and other industrial imaging applications, as well as LED module accessories, such as thermal management products and heat sinks under the SpecBright name. In addition, it provides laser modules, including alignment, compact, digital laser, fiber coupled laser diode, green laser, industrial, photon, threadmount, and TEC modules; nanosecond pulsed lasers; CW modules; structured light lasers; laser assemblies and lenses; UV laser solutions; wavelength combiner lasers; and custom and OEM products. Further, the company distributes Ushio ex OCLARO/Opnext, Osram, Panasonic, Sony, QSI, and Ondax semiconductor laser diode products. The company's products are used in 3D scanning, machine vision lighting, industrial alignment, military, medical, UV curing, security and transport, packaging, pharmaceutical, printing, semi-conductor, solar, and other industry applications. ProPhotonix Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhotonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhotonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.