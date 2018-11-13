Compass Diversified (CODI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.55. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.

In other news, insider Harold S. Edwards bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,749.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,549 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 203,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 99,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 657,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 656,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

