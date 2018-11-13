Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

CNCE traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 86,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,273. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,342,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 95,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

