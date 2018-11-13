Continental Building Products (CBPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBPX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Continental Building Products stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.86. Continental Building Products has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Building Products by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

