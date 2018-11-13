Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLR. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, October 29th. TD Securities raised Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Continental Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.45.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. FMR LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,985,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $970,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 269.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,069 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 2,976.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 825,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798,346 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 725.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 704,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 619,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 331.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 774,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after acquiring an additional 594,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

