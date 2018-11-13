Contrasting Arcimoto (FUV) and Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and Yamaha Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto N/A -44.17% -39.69% Yamaha Motor N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of Arcimoto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcimoto and Yamaha Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yamaha Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcimoto presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.42%. Given Arcimoto’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than Yamaha Motor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcimoto and Yamaha Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $130,000.00 356.14 -$3.31 million ($0.24) -12.04 Yamaha Motor $14.90 billion 0.48 $930.76 million $2.66 7.69

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Arcimoto. Arcimoto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamaha Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arcimoto has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamaha Motor has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yamaha Motor beats Arcimoto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. The company also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars. In addition, it offers power products, which include generators, multipurpose engines, and snow throwers; school pools; intelligent machinery, such as industrial robots and surface mounters; electric power units for wheelchairs, assist type electric power units, and lightweight electric wheelchairs; and parts and accessories. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

