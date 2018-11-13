Contrasting WMIH (COOP) & Its Competitors

WMIH (NASDAQ: COOP) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare WMIH to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 121.42 WMIH Competitors $4.39 billion $643.50 million 16.11

WMIH’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WMIH has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s rivals have a beta of 1.73, indicating that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.44% 18.07% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 13.65% -56.31% -7.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WMIH and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 0 2 1 0 2.33 WMIH Competitors 203 807 1045 49 2.45

WMIH currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.70%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.84%. Given WMIH’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WMIH is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

WMIH rivals beat WMIH on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

