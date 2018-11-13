Contrasting Yuhe International (YUII) & Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) and Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Yuhe International and Sanderson Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuhe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanderson Farms 2 6 2 0 2.00

Sanderson Farms has a consensus price target of $98.22, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Sanderson Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanderson Farms is more favorable than Yuhe International.

Dividends

Sanderson Farms pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Yuhe International does not pay a dividend. Sanderson Farms pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sanderson Farms has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Sanderson Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Sanderson Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yuhe International and Sanderson Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A Sanderson Farms 5.29% 9.41% 7.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yuhe International and Sanderson Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sanderson Farms $3.34 billion 0.71 $279.74 million $12.30 8.45

Sanderson Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Yuhe International.

Summary

Sanderson Farms beats Yuhe International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yuhe International

Yuhe International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock. The company has 43 breeder farms with 28 in operation and 3 hatcheries with a total annual capacity of 3.15 million sets of breeders and 160 hatchers. It serves integrated chicken companies, broiler raising companies, and individual broiler raisers through third party distributors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc., an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets. Its prepared chicken product line includes institutional and consumer packaged partially cooked or marinated chicken items for distributors and food service establishments. Sanderson Farms, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Laurel, Mississippi.

