Control4 Corp (CTRL) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRL shares. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Control4 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In related news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $97,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 104,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $3,309,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,956 shares of company stock valued at $14,419,125 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Control4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Control4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,227. Control4 has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $634.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Control4 had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Control4 will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Control4

Control4 Corp. engages in the provision of automation and control solutions. It offers networking systems to control lighting, entertainment, security, energy and other connected devices. The firm builds secure infrastructure to provide cloud-base services which includes remote customer system access.

