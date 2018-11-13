ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.33 ($2.77).

CTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 183 ($2.39) in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of LON:CTEC traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.05 ($2.08). 3,678,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Frank Schulkes acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

