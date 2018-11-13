COPYTRACK (CPY) Reaches One Day Volume of $625.00

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. COPYTRACK has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $625.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COPYTRACK token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00145188 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00240698 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.36 or 0.10797044 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010034 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

COPYTRACK Profile

COPYTRACK was first traded on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,167,405 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq. COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPYTRACK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COPYTRACK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

