Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CMT opened at $7.12 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $23.80.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $157,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 182.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,920 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,810,000.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.