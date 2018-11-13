Corecivic (CXW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NYSE CXW opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corecivic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.14%.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,221 shares in the company, valued at $810,184.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $909,593.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corecivic by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,140,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,732,000 after buying an additional 950,910 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corecivic by 1.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corecivic by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,175,000 after buying an additional 357,107 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Corecivic during the third quarter worth $29,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

