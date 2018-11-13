Cormark Comments on Pine Cliff Energy Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Pine Cliff Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, July 20th.

PNE stock opened at C$0.31 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.67, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

