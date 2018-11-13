Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Asanko Gold Inc (AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Asanko Gold in a report released on Friday, November 9th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Asanko Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Asanko Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of AKG opened at $0.70 on Monday. Asanko Gold has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,600 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,232,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 817,167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 806,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,414,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475,728 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asanko Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

