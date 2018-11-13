Cormark Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Friday, November 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.71.

SLF opened at C$48.56 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$46.96 and a twelve month high of C$56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 448.92 and a current ratio of 481.58.

In related news, insider Stephen Peacher sold 89,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.39, for a total transaction of C$4,598,634.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

