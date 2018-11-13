Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Stake Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $932,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $59.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $1,096,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,467. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

