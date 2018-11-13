Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,667,910,000 after purchasing an additional 858,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,229,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,817,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $629,647,000 after purchasing an additional 82,875 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $234.48 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $167.05 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

