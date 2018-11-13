Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 2,215,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.86. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 634,100 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 73,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 951,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

