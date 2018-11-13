CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

CVU has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded CPI Aerostructures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $7.47 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 8.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

