Cradle Arc (CRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.80

Cradle Arc PLC (LON:CRA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 5463587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
About Cradle Arc (LON:CRA)
Cradle Arc PLC operates as a mining and development company in Botswana. It has a strategic portfolio of copper and gold assets, combining producing mines with joint venture projects. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
