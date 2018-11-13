Creative Planning Takes $143,000 Position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Jounce Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $831,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 4.97. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNCE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on Jounce Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

