Critical Review: Tyson Foods (TSN) vs. Yuhe International (YUII)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tyson Foods and Yuhe International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyson Foods 1 6 9 0 2.50 Yuhe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tyson Foods presently has a consensus target price of $74.79, suggesting a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Tyson Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Yuhe International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Tyson Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyson Foods and Yuhe International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyson Foods $38.26 billion 0.59 $1.77 billion $5.31 11.60 Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Yuhe International.

Dividends

Tyson Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yuhe International does not pay a dividend. Tyson Foods pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tyson Foods has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tyson Foods and Yuhe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyson Foods 7.17% 18.84% 7.87% Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Yuhe International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats. It also supplies poultry breeding stock; sells allied products, such as hides and meats; and manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, pizza crusts and toppings, flour and corn tortilla products, desserts, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, soups, sauces, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats. Tyson Foods, Inc. offers its products primarily under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, State Fair, ibp, Van's, Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, Aidells, Gallo Salame, and Golden Island brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. Tyson Foods, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

About Yuhe International

Yuhe International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock. The company has 43 breeder farms with 28 in operation and 3 hatcheries with a total annual capacity of 3.15 million sets of breeders and 160 hatchers. It serves integrated chicken companies, broiler raising companies, and individual broiler raisers through third party distributors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

