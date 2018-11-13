CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $112,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/csx-co-csx-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.