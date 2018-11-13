CTI Industries (CTIB) and Carlisle Companies (CSL) Financial Contrast

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) and Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CTI Industries and Carlisle Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI Industries -2.32% -7.18% -1.86% Carlisle Companies 14.21% 13.47% 6.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CTI Industries and Carlisle Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Carlisle Companies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Carlisle Companies has a consensus price target of $126.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Carlisle Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than CTI Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTI Industries and Carlisle Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI Industries $56.24 million 0.22 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Carlisle Companies $4.09 billion 1.52 $365.50 million $5.53 18.91

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than CTI Industries.

Dividends

Carlisle Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CTI Industries does not pay a dividend. Carlisle Companies pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of CTI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of CTI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CTI Industries has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlisle Companies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats CTI Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTI Industries

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items. It also provides vacuum sealable bags and rolls of film for household storage under the Ziploc brand; vacuum sealing machines under the Ziploc name; and valved resealable bags for vacuum storage use under the Zipvac brand name. In addition, the company offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; produces and distributes home organization and container products; assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line; and distribute party goods. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, and party goods stores, as well as florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, and independent sales representatives. CTI Industries Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications. Its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies and satellite communication equipment to transfer power and data for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets. The company's Carlisle FoodService Products segment offers commercial and institutional foodservice permanentware, table coverings, cookware, catering equipment, fiberglass and composite material trays and dishes, industrial brooms, brushes, mops, and rotary brushes for commercial and non-commercial foodservice operators, and sanitary maintenance professionals. Its Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment provides liquid and powder finishing equipment and system components primarily in the automotive, automotive refinishing, aerospace, agriculture, construction, marine, and rail industries. The company's Carlisle Brake & Friction segment offers braking products and systems, and clutch transmission friction products for off-highway, on-highway, aircraft, and other industrial applications; and motorsport braking products. The company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

