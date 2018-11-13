CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. equinet set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.72 ($52.00).

Shares of EVD stock traded up €0.94 ($1.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €34.04 ($39.58). 208,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €33.64 ($39.12) and a 52 week high of €43.26 ($50.30).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

