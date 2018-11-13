Cubic Co. (CUB) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,083 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $59,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUB. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cubic in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cubic by 19.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Buss sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $215,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

CUB stock opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 177.08 and a beta of 1.13. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

