Cubic (CUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

NYSE CUB opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cubic has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Cubic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David H. Buss sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $215,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cubic (CUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/cubic-cub-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.