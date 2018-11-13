Cummins Inc. (CMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on December 3rd

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $15.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

NYSE CMI opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.30.

In related news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,777. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

