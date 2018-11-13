Cutler Group LP Has $967,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4,145.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,862,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,236,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,782,000 after purchasing an additional 250,691 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 747,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $53,964,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 51.2% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 533,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,505,000 after purchasing an additional 180,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 9,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $1,006,081.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,032,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,389. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 168.12%. The company had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

