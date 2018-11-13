CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $10.50 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $687.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.89.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

