CytoDyn (CYDY) PT Set at $2.00 by HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has been given a $2.00 price target by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 256.13% from the company’s previous close.

CYDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CYDY stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.03. CytoDyn has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that CytoDyn will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.