DA Davidson Raises Flowserve (FLS) Price Target to $48.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.93.

FLS stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $952.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

