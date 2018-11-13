Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $885,000 Holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COL. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 49,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COL stock opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

COL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

