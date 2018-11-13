Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Macerich Co (MAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,835,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,633,000 after purchasing an additional 395,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 206.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,263,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,194 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,892,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,237,000 after acquiring an additional 93,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,022,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 29.9% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,580,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,836,000 after acquiring an additional 363,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.97.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $516,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.02 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

