Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.03 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 474,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.51 per share, with a total value of $43,461,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,209,263 shares of company stock worth $209,013,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.70.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $85.60 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.03 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/dakota-wealth-management-has-2-03-million-position-in-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb.html.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.