Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

