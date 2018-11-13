Danaher (DHR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Danaher (NYSE:DHR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Danaher earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.49. 1,991,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,735. Danaher has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other Danaher news, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $5,430,930.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

