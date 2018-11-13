Davita (DVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DaVita ended the third quarter on a dull note, with earnings and revenues missing the consensus mark. Earnings declined year over year as well. The company’s Kidney Care revenues also deteriorated. In fact, dialysis services in the United States saw a relatively soft quarter. Notably, DaVita incurred significant advocacy and impairment costs in the quarter, which affected results. Adoption of executive retirement policy also led to additional expenses for the company. Sluggishness in Other business has been another headwind. A narrowed guidance for 2018 adds to the woes. On the brighter side, DaVita’s international dialysis revenues rose year over year in the quarter. The company is on track to acquire an increasing number of dialysis centers in the United States. Additionally, the recent win against the union-backed ballot in California is indicative of brighter prospects. DaVita outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

DVA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

DVA opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Davita has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Davita will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Davita by 247.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Davita in the second quarter worth $206,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Davita in the second quarter worth $208,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Davita in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Davita in the third quarter worth $219,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

