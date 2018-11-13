Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $753.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 18.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

