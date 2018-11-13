Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84), Yahoo Finance reports. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%.

Shares of DFRG stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 96,000 shares of company stock worth $655,760. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

DFRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stephens cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

WARNING: “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/del-friscos-restaurant-group-dfrg-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-84-eps.html.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.