Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Delphi Technologies worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,372 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 446,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 127,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 750 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $428,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DLPH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

