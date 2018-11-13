Delta Air Lines (DAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.74.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.56 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $250,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,353 shares of company stock worth $2,350,708. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.2% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

