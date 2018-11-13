Denny’s Corp (DENN) Shares Sold by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,883,000 after purchasing an additional 201,003 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 511.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 193,954 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 40.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.14. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $124,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 723,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,044,510.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stephens cut Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

