Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $42.49 million and $4.63 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Liquid and Radar Relay.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00145249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00241010 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.74 or 0.10809889 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,241,387,101 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kucoin, WazirX, Bitbns, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Allbit, FCoin, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood, Liquid, BitForex, Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

