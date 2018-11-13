Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.60

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$37.60 and last traded at C$37.73, with a volume of 142678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$86.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.549999983227617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Hewat bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.76 per share, with a total value of C$73,368.00.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

